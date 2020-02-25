PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 583.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CPK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $95.45. The stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.17.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

