PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,769,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after buying an additional 1,073,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,353. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.02. 32,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

