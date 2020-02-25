PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,918 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 571.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.55.

SPLK traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $158.02. 68,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,925. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.04. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -76.15 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,627. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

