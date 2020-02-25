PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $1.66 Million in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $824,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $62,674,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $51,023,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $50,661,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,656,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

