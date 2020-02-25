PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $1.76 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,260,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,937,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,771,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,735,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.46. 220,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,982,194. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.27. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

