PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,029 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Qualys worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Qualys by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.61. 132,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $38,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,904,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $129,518.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,402,100.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,511 shares of company stock worth $2,450,975. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

