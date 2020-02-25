PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 163,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 326,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

