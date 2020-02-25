PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.09. 19,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.84 and a 12 month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

