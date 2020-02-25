PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,713 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,768 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $5.33 on Tuesday, hitting $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 54,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $94.23. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.31.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.