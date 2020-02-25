PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,553 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,553,000 after buying an additional 24,572 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,930,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.16.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

