PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $164.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,276. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.