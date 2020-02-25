PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE CW traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.96 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.