PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Balchem worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Balchem by 54.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Balchem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 31.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.04. 2,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.78. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.