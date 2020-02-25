PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,037,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 35.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 19,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.58, for a total transaction of $4,345,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.69, for a total value of $1,399,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,525 shares of company stock worth $69,806,590 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $12.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $411.33. 6,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,730. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.57. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $385.36 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.