PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETG. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,639. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.