PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,213 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. 32,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,557. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.