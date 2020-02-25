PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,045 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 199,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

