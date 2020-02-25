PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $27,926,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,465,000 after purchasing an additional 133,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,117,000 after purchasing an additional 79,209 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $7,190,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $9.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.03. 25,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $130.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.62. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.22.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

