PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,004 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,901. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.02 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.62.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

