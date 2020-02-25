PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 28,556 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE NWL traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 323,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

