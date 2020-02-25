PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 41,473 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,473 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Murphy USA worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 9,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 640,211 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 432,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,359 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 118,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc has a twelve month low of $76.69 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.33.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

