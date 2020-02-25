PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 42.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $8,921,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $911,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,428 shares of company stock valued at $15,118,487. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET stock traded down $9.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.78. The stock had a trading volume of 672,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.25. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.92.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

