PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 64,917 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 64,917 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,018.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $6.32 on Tuesday, reaching $239.89. The company had a trading volume of 814,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,111. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

