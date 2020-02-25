PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,776 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $61.26. 24,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,222. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $61.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

