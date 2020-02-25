PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,097 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. 26,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.70%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WES. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

