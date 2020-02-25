PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price target on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

WSFS stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,800. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

