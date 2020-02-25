PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HII shares. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.57.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $10.92 on Tuesday, reaching $223.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,359. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $196.26 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

