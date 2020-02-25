POA (POA) One Day Volume Tops $151,431.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. POA has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $151,431.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bibox. In the last week, POA has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bibox, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

