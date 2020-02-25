Polymath Price Tops $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and Binance. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $10.58 million and $2.83 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00746185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007216 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000754 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,175,816 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bittrex, UEX, Bitbns, Koinex, Ethfinex, IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

