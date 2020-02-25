Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Pool worth $50,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 705,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,225,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 302,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71,432 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pool by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 278,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 212,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $37,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $224.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $154.16 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

