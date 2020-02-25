PotCoin (POT) Price Down 20% Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange and Poloniex. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.62 million and $11,903.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,183.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.48 or 0.02607978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.03684442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00746815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00818525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00095351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009877 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00589995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,382,628 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.