Powell Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 9.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $5.75 on Tuesday, reaching $192.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,986. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.86 and a 1-year high of $211.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.94 and its 200-day moving average is $188.59.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

