Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.70. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. UBS Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.39. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Premier by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 13.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 777,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,567 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 425,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Premier by 39.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,628 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Premier by 60.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 167,102 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

