Primas (PST) Trading Down 25.2% This Week

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1.08 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primas has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One Primas token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, LBank, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.42 or 0.02562620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00213726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00129438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Primas

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

