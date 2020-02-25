Primorus Investments PLC (LON:PRIM) Insider Buys £11,250 in Stock

Primorus Investments PLC (LON:PRIM) insider Alastair Clayton bought 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,798.74).

LON:PRIM traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.86 ($0.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,650,000. Primorus Investments PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It owns a 5% direct interest in Horse Hill Developments Limited, which owns a 65% participating interest and operatorship of Licence PEDL137 and the adjacent Licence PEDL246 in the Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

