Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Probiotec’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

PBP stock traded down A$0.08 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting A$2.12 ($1.50). The company had a trading volume of 234,134 shares. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62. Probiotec has a 52 week low of A$1.47 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of A$2.48 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of $158.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.93.

About Probiotec

Probiotec Limited develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical, consumer health, and nutraceutical products in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Contract Manufacture, and Obesity and Weight Management. It primarily engages in the contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical, food, and animal nutrition products for pharmaceutical and food companies; manufacture and sale of a range of obesity and weight management products in various channels, including FMCG, pharmacy, health food stores, and online; and provision of Celebrity Slim and Impromy weight loss programs.

