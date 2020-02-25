Profile Utility Token (PUT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,842.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $105,616.00 and approximately $12,842.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Coinnest and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042335 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00068678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000971 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,182.15 or 1.00055179 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000683 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000506 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org.

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Coinnest, Coinrail and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

