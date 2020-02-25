Profound Medical (PRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PRN opened at C$21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.62. The stock has a market cap of $309.02 million and a PE ratio of -11.58. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$27.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.08.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases.

