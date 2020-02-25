Profound Medicl (PROF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Profound Medicl stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72. Profound Medicl has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

