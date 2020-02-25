Project Pai Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $34.60 million and $4.31 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OOOBTC, Huobi and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00480684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $579.64 or 0.06312392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00059144 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025661 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,656,171,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,059,092 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, HBUS, Bitfinex, BitForex and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

