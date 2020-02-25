ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Posts Earnings Results

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $225.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million.

NASDAQ PROS opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04. ProSight Global has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

A number of analysts have commented on PROS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSight Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

