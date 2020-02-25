Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,144 shares of company stock worth $7,612,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.06. 2,939,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,549. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

