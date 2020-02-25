PTON Market Cap Achieves $1.03 Million (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, PTON has traded up 28% against the US dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $85.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00219655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00133992 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork.

PTON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

