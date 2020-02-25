Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PSA traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.88. 1,644,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.99 and its 200-day moving average is $230.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $200.77 and a twelve month high of $266.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

