Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its stake in Public Storage by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.88. 1,638,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,415. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $199.59 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.77.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

