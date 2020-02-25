PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 14% higher against the dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $372,112.00 and $50,146.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.02760953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00218291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00135477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH's official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH's official website is publishprotocol.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

