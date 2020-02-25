PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $184,070.00 and $462.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000890 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,171.44 or 0.99881683 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000711 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000583 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,002,432,973 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

