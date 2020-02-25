Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

NYSE RY opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $760,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

