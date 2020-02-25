Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zynga in a research note issued on Sunday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynga by 65.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $34,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,974.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 721,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,144,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,204,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,579. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

