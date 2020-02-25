Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

HUM opened at $346.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Humana has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $384.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Humana by 22.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Humana by 181.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Humana by 90.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Humana by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total transaction of $5,150,060.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

